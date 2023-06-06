Def Leppard takes fans behind the scenes at hometown show

Def Leppard recently played Bramall Lane in their hometown of Sheffield, England, and they've given fans a behind-the-scenes look at what went down.

In their latest Behind The World Tour YouTube video, the band shares clips of the show at the stadium where frontman Joe Elliott's favorite football team, Sheffield United, plays. Elliott notes his parents bought season tickets back when he was about 12, pointing out where their seats were.

“Now we’re gonna do a gig here tomorrow,” Elliott shares. “Mental, totally mental."

After the show, Elliott discusses how it felt to be onstage amongst a hometown crowd.

“I just had a great feeling about tonight. It was Sheffield, it was our home birth town. I don’t live here anymore but ... I was born here, I lived here for 21 years ... so it’s always gonna be a huge connection,” he says. “It was brilliant. Great, great day.” He added, “We got promoted tonight just like Sheffield United did. We got promoted to the big league: stadiums in the U.K.”

But that's not all. The video also features behind-the-scenes action from their shows in Mönchengladbach and Munich, Germany.

Up next, the Def Leppard/Mötley Crüe tour hits the Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden, on Wednesday, June 7. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

