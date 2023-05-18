Def Leppard to livestream intimate hometown show

Def Leppard is playing a very special hometown show Friday, May 19, and now fans who couldn't snag tickets will be able to experience the event.

The band is playing an intimate club show at The Leadmill in Sheffield, England, to celebrate the release of their new album, Drastic Symphonies, which drops Friday. They just announced they are making the performance available to livestream on Veeps.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers promise the concert will feature “a unique set list,” with portions of the proceeds going to Music Venue Trust, a charity that aids grassroots music venues.

Tickets to the livestream are available now.

And Def Leppard will be sticking around their hometown after the gig. The European leg of their Stadium tour with Mötley Crüe kicks off May 22 at Sheffield's Bramall Lane. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

