Def Leppard celebrates 44th anniversary of their first record deal in new tour diary

Def Leppard is sharing another behind-the-scenes look at their world tour, and this time it comes with a big celebration.

Episode 12 of their video tour diary finds them kicking off the recent North American leg of their Stadium tour with Mötley Crüe. The first show took place in early August in Syracuse, New York, on the same day the band was celebrating the 44th anniversary of them signing their first record contract.

"The record deal was signed in (drummer) Rick Allen's parents' kitchen because he was 15, he wasn't old enough to sign one himself," frontman Joe Elliott shares.

“One thing I’m sure most people know these days is how supportive our parents were of this band and of all of us,” Allen adds. “I mean, we were beside ourselves getting our first record deal. I mean, it’s unheard of. Not too many people get to do that, so thank you, parents, and thank you all for sticking with us and being so loyal.”

The clip also features footage of their shows in Syracuse and Columbus, Ohio, and follows the band as they go to a cryotherapy treatment center in Columbus, where they undergo various treatments, including full body cryo, infrared therapy and leg compression therapy.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe just wrapped the North American leg of their tour on August 18 in El Paso, Texas. The tour picks up again November 3 in Yokahama, Japan. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.