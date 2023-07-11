Def Leppard auctioning off autographed Phil Collen guitar for charity

Def Leppard is giving their fans a chance to own one of Phil Collen's guitars, while also raising money for a good cause.

The band just launched a new raffle, with one of Collen's signed Jackson PC1 guitars as a grand prize. Collen used the guitar onstage during the band's current The World Tour with Mötley Crüe. Raffle entry costs about $10, and fans in the U.S., Europe, the U.K. and Canada have until July 28 at 11:59 p.m. to enter as many times as they want.

All money raised through the raffle will go to help those affected by the February 2023 earthquakes in Syria and Turkey. The earthquakes killed over 51,000 people, and destroyed 214,000 buildings and homes, affecting over 18 million people. The money will go to Disasters Emergency Committee charities, which are still providing relief to those countries.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe recently wrapped the European/U.K. leg of their World Tour. It returns to the States on August 5 in Syracuse, New York. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

