Def Leppard announces new summer tour dates

Def Leppard is hitting the road on a new tour this summer.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will headline select amphitheaters across the country, joined by special guests The Struts, Poison's Bret Michaels and Extreme on select dates.

The new tour kicks off June 23 in Rogers, Arkansas. It hits cities in Alabama, Maine, New York and New Mexico before wrapping Aug. 31 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Various presales begin Tuesday, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday.

Def Leppard’s next show is May 15 in Puerto Rico. They’ll also play several festivals this summer, including a trio in Canada: Rockin’ Thunder in Edmonton, Country Thunder Craven 2025 in Saskatchewan and Ottawa Bluesfest in Ottawa.

A complete list of tour dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.

