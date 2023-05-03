Def Leppard announces intimate hometown show

Ross Halfin

By Jill Lances

Def Leppard is treating their hometown fans to a very special show. The band just announced they'll be playing an intimate club show at The Leadmill in Sheffield, England, on May 19.

The band promises fans the concert will feature “a unique set list,” with portions of the proceeds going to Music Venue Trust, a charity that aids grassroots music venues.

The concert will happen on the same day Def Leppard releases their new album Drastic Symphonies with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Fans in the U.K. who preorder the album by May 10 at 5 p.m. BST will get exclusive presale access to tickets.

And Def Leppard will be sticking around their hometown after the gig. The European leg of their tour with Mötley Crüe kicks off May 22 at Sheffield's Bramall Lane. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

