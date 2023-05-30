Def Leppard’s 'Drastic Symphonies' debuts at #4 on U.K. chart

Mercury Records

By Jill Lances

Def Leppard has a new top five album in the U.K. The band's recent release with the Royal Philharmonic OrchestraDrastic Symphonies, debuted at #4 on the Official U.K. album chart.

"Wow. For us to get to No 4 in the UK charts with 'Drastic Symphonies' is just very, very special," frontman Joe Elliott shared upon hearing the news. "Especially as this album has us doing something very different in reimagining some of our biggest hits along with hidden gems with The amazing Royal Philharmonic Orchestra."

He then thanked their British fans, adding, "We are grateful and truly humbled.”

The album is the band's ninth top 10 record on the U.K. chart.

Def Leppard is currently on the European leg of their Stadium tour with Mötley Crüe. It hits Krakow, Poland, on Wednesday, May 31. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

