Def Leppard’s Phil Collen excited for hometown show: It’s “a huge deal for us”

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe kick off the U.K./European leg of their Stadium tour on Monday, May 22, in the band's hometown of Sheffield, England, and while the tour has already played the U.S. and Latin America, guitarist Phil Collen is particularly excited about their upcoming shows.

"I'm a bit of a tourist," he tells ABC Audio, noting that he's looking forward to visiting cities like Prague and Milan. He's also excited to play London's Wembley Stadium, which he says is "a big deal." And he's even more stoked for opening night at Bramall Lane, home of frontman Joe Elliott's favorite football club, Sheffield United, which Collen says is "a huge deal for us."

Collen also can’t wait to be back on tour with his buddies in Mötley Crüe. “It's been like being at school with your best friends, only you're on a 787 jumbo jet,” he says. “I mean, it's ridiculous.”

The new leg of the Stadium tour runs through July 6 in Glasgow, Scotland, and then returns to the U.S. on August 5 in Syracuse, New York. A complete list of Def Leppard/Mötley Crüe tour dates can be found at defleppard.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.