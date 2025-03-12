Def Leppard’s Rick Allen & wife set 2nd annual Raven Drum Foundation New York benefit concert

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen and his wife, Lauren Monroe, are once again putting on an all-star concert in New York City to benefit the city's firefighters.

The couple's Raven Drum Foundation will host its second annual benefit concert on April 25 at the Cutting Room in Manhattan. In addition to the concert, the event will honor former KISS drummer Peter Criss with the organization's Legacy Award.

Criss, Allen and Monroe will perform at the event, along with former Blue Öyster Cult members Joe and Albert Bouchard, Mountain drummer Corky Laing, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts guitarist Ricky Byrd and more.

For the concert, Raven Drum Foundation has teamed with the nonprofits Friends of Firefighters and First Responder Resiliency Inc., with funds raised going toward mental health counseling, education and holistic care to help with post-traumatic stress.

Tickets for the event, which also includes a silent auction of rock memorabilia, are on sale now.

The Raven Drum Foundation, founded in 2001 by Allen and Monroe, uses storytelling, music, and arts programs and events to educate, serve and empower trauma survivors, with a focus on veterans and first responders.

