Def Leppard’s Rick Allen & wife announce new Raven Drum Foundation events

Def Leppard's Rick Allen and wife Lauren Monroe's Raven Drum Foundation has announced some great new events to support veterans, firefighters and trauma survivors. Both events will be happening in September, one in Healdsburg, California, and another in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The California event will take place September 9-10 at the Chateau Diana Winery. It will feature a live performance by Rick and Lauren, with special guests, as well as a healing drum circle with famous drummers like Alvin Taylor, who worked with Elton John and George Harrison, and Franklin Vanderbilt, who's worked with Lenny Kravitz. The event will honor the firefighters, first responders and victims of the 2017 Tubbs Fire in Northern California.

The Wyoming event, Mountain Rhythm Reset, will take place September 21-23, and feature a welcome reception and live performance with Rick and Lauren. There will be appearances by Guns N' Roses/Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum; Widespread Panic's Duane Trucks; Wally Ingram, who worked with Jackson Browne; and Sheryl Crow.

The Raven Drum Foundation, founded in 2001 by Allen and Monroe, uses storytelling, music, and arts programs and events to educate, serve and empower trauma survivors, with a focus on veterans and first responders.

More info on both events can be found at ravedrumfoundation.org. Folks can also bid on the Wyoming event experience at charitybuzz.com.

