'Deliver Me From Nowhere' soundman jokes that Bruce Springsteen was ‘in the way’

Bruce Springsteen was often photographed on the New Jersey set of the movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, which follows the making of his album Nebraska. But it sounds like he may have been around a bit too much.

Tod Maitland, part of the Oscar-nominated sound team behind the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, also worked on the Springsteen film and talked about the difference between the two artists' input in their flicks.

According to Deadline, before a screening of the Dylan film in New York Tuesday, Maitland was asked about Dylan's contribution. He noted that the rocker talked to the film's director, James Mangold, only once well ahead of filming. But Maitland revealed that the opposite was true when it came to Springsteen and his film.

“On the contrary,” he said with a laugh. “Bruce was there almost every single day, to the point where he’s, like, in the way.”

The Bear's Jeremy Allen White stars as Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere, with Jeremy Strong playing The Boss' manager Jon Landau. The film is based on Warren Zanes' book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska.

So far Deliver Me From Nowhere does not have a release date.

