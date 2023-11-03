Deluxe editions of John Entwistle’s solo albums available digitally for the first time

It is now easier than ever for The Who fans to enjoy late bassist John Entwistle's solo material. Deluxe editions of the rocker's six solo albums have just been released to digital services for the first time.

The albums now available include 1971's Smash Your Head Against the Wall, the first solo album from any member of The Who; 1972's Whistle Rymes, which featured guitar contributions from Peter Frampton; 1973's Rigor Mortis Sets In; 1975's Mad Dog, the debut album by his band John Entwistle's Ox, and 1981's Too Late the Hero.

It also includes The Rock, the self-titled debut of Entwistle's new band, which featured The Who drummer Zak Starkey and Prism's Henry Small. It was supposed to come out in 1986 but released in 1996 as an Entwistle solo album.

The deluxe editions of each album come with bonus tracks, including demos, outtakes and early versions of songs.

