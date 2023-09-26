Deluxe version of Nirvana biography, '﻿Come As You Are﻿,' announced

A deluxe version of the 1993 Nirvana biography, Come As You Are, will be released on October 24.

Dubbed The Amplified Comes As You Are: The Story of Nirvana, the updated book includes "hundreds of extensive new essay-like annotations" by original author Michael Azerrad.

"Rereading Come As You Are for the annotated edition, I began to notice some patterns that I hadn't noticed when I was in the thick of writing the original version," Azerrad says. "Maybe I was too young to see them; maybe I was looking the other way because I was smitten by my subject; maybe I had to work too fast to notice such things."

"The idea behind The Amplified Come As You Are is to comment on my 1993 book," Azerrad continues. "To illuminate what's there, and mine it for insights on Nirvana, its members, and the time in which the band existed."

The original Come As You Are is often considered the definitive Nirvana biography and is the only book to feature original interviews with Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic. It was published just months before Cobain died in 1994.

The Amplified Come As You Are will arrive just ahead of the upcoming 30th anniversary reissue of Nirvana 1993's In Utero album, due out October 27.

