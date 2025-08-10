Derek & the Dominos' Bobby Whitlock dies at 77

Bobby Whitlock, the pianist, guitarist and songwriter who played on three of rock's most legendary albums -- Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, All Things Must Pass and Exile on Main Street -- has died. He was 77.

A statement provided to ABC Audio by his manager Carole Kaye reads, "With profound sadness, the family of Bobby Whitlock announces his passing at 1:20am on Aug. 10 after a brief illness. He passed in his home in Texas, surrounded by family."

Born and raised in Memphis, Whitlock played on recordings by Sam & Dave and Booker T. & the M.G.'s as a teen and was the first white artist signed to Stax Records. In 1969, he played on the album Accept No Substitute by Delaney and Bonnie Bramlett and joined their touring band, Delaney & Bonnie and Friends.

Eric Clapton and George Harrison subsequently joined the band as guest "Friends," which led to Whitlock and Clapton backing Harrison on the former Beatle's landmark 1970 album All Things Must Pass.

While working on Harrison's album, Whitlock and Clapton formed Derek and the Dominos with fellow Friends Carl Radle and Jim Gordon. Whitlock wrote or co-wrote seven of the 14 songs on their now-iconic album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, including "Tell the Truth" and "Bell Bottom Blues."

After Derek and the Dominos split in 1971, Whitlock released two solo albums and played uncredited on The Rolling Stones' 1972 album Exile on Main Street. He also played on albums by Dr. John and Manassas.

Whitlock, who was inducted into Memphis' Beale Street Walk of Fame in 2024, continued to record and release albums throughout his career, later accompanied by his wife and musical partner CoCo Carmel Whitlock. He is survived by Carmel Whitlock, sister Debbie Wade and children Ashley Brown, Beau Whitlock and Tim Whitlock Kelly.

