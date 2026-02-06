Details announced for 2026 Cliff Burton Day

The family of late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton has announced the details for the 2026 edition of Cliff Burton Day.

The celebration will take place on Burton's birthday, Feb. 10, at the Chabot Theater in his hometown of Castro Valley, California. It will feature an appearance by Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin, as well as members of the road crew from Metallica's Damage, Inc. tour in honor of its 40th anniversary.

Those who can't attend in person can watch the event stream live on YouTube starting at 7 p.m. PT.

The Damage, Inc. tour supported Metallica's 1986 album, Master of Puppets. Burton was killed in September 1986 in a bus accident during the European leg of the tour. He was 24.

