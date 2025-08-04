Details of the ninth annual Allman Betts Family Revival revealed

The music of the Allman Brothers Band's Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts will once again be celebrated at the ninth annual Allman Betts Family Revival, a 20-date tour launching in November.

The trek will be hosted by Gregg's son Devon Allman and Dickey's son Duane Betts and feature a performance from The Allman Betts Band. The lineup will also include special guests Robert Randolph, Amanda Shires, Eric Johnson, Cody Dickinson and Luther Dickinson, Dweezil Zappa and G. Love in select cities.

The tour is described as a celebration "infused with the spirit of brotherhood and musical camaraderie that defines the Allman Brothers legacy." It kicks off Nov. 29 in St. Louis, Missouri, and features stops in New York, Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles and more before wrapping Dec. 21 in San Francisco.

Complete lineups and ticket information can be found at AllmanBettsFamilyRevival.com.

Previous Allman Betts Family Revival tours have included such artists as Slash, Jason Isbell, Cheap Trick's Robin Zander, Marcus King and more.

