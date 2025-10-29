Devo announces livestream of Denver concert

Artwork for 'Devo: 50 Years of De-Evolution…Continued!, Live from The Mission Ballroom'/ (Photo by: Randall Michelson/Live Nation-Hewitt Silva/Artwork: Veeps)

Devo is giving fans a chance to stream their live show from the comfort of their home.

The band just announced the new livestream event Devo: 50 Years of De-Evolution…Continued!, Live from The Mission Ballroom, which will stream live on Nov. 13 from their show in Denver.

Tickets for the livestream are available now, and the concert will be available to rewatch for three days following the premiere.

The announcement coincides with Friday's release of Energy Dome Frequencies: Songs From The Devo Documentary, a companion album to their documentary, Devo, which debuted on Netflix in August. It is available for preorder now.

Devo is currently on the Cosmic De-evolution tour with The B-52s. They play Austin, Texas, on Saturday. A complete list of dates can be found at clubdevo.com.

