Devo drops video for “Post Post-Modern Man (Macro Post-Modern Mix)” from career-spanning box set

Devo has shared a brand new video for "Post Post-Modern Man (Macro Post-Modern Mix)," a remastered version of their 1990 hit, which was part of their recently released 50th anniversary box set, 50 Years of De-Evolution (1973 to 2023).

The lyric video was created by Adult Swim creator lilfuchs and features Devo's signature colors, yellow and red, as well as drawings of their iconic red beanies.

The career spanning 50 Years of De-Evolution (1973 to 2023) dropped in October in a variety of formats, including a four-LP set pressed on clear vinyl, a 25-song, two-LP set on black vinyl, a two-LP blue and red vinyl, and a 50-song, two-CD set.

Devo fans will also soon have a chance to learn a lot more about their favorite band. A new documentary, Devo, directed by Chris Smith, is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, in January. It uses archival footage and interviews with the band's members to delve into their 50-year career.

