Devo marks 50 years with career-spanning box se

Devo is celebrating their 50th anniversary with a new career-spanning box set, 50 Years of De-evolution (1973-2023), dropping October 20.

The set will be released in a variety of formats, including a four-LP set pressed on clear vinyl, a 25-song, two-LP set on black vinyl and a two-LP blue and red vinyl, which will be sold exclusively at retail stores. There will also be a 50-song, two-CD set.

The four-LP deluxe edition will be limited to 3,000 copies and will come with a 28-page book, a Devo air freshener, a paper version of the band’s signature red energy domes and a lithograph of the album’s artwork.

"This box set represents a great cross section of early experiments and later creations," Devo co-founder Mark Mothersbaugh shares. "I was looking to create a new sound, a concept in art and music that represented a new way of thinking about life on planet earth. With Devo, I think we did just that. Farewell to the first 50, Let's get the next 50 started!"

The band has also offered fans a preview of the set, with the release of the seven-inch version of "Disco Dancer," which is making its streaming debut.

50 Years of De-evolution (1973-2023) is available for preorder now.

