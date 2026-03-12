Did The Black Crowes inspire the Oasis reunion? Definitely, not maybe, says Chris Robinson

Noel Gallagher of Oasis with Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson of The Back Crowes in 2001. (L. Cohen/WireImage)

Before Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher ended their long-running feud to get Oasis back together in 2024, another pair of formerly estranged brothers, Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson, reunited their band, The Black Crowes, in 2019.

So, did the Robinson reconciliation lead to the return of the "Wonderwall" outfit? Speaking with Rolling Stone's Nashville Now, Chris doesn't just say maybe.

"Of course we did. There's no doubt in my mind that we didn’t," Chris says. "I don’t care what Noel or Liam say. They are that heavily influenced by how Rich and I's relationship is going."

"I would say we're the barometer to their family dynamic," the "She Talks to Angels" singer continues. "That's just a fact. And I'd like to see either of them deny it."

Oasis and the Crowes actually shared the road together back in 2001 on the Tour of Brotherly Love alongside another sibling band, Spacehog.

"It was amazing," Rich recalls of the shows. "That was a great tour."

As for yet another thing they have in common, Oasis and The Black Crowes are both nominated to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2026. The inductees will be announced in April.

