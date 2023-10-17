Did Ozzy Osbourne actually snort a line of ants? Ozzy says yes, but Sharon isn't sure

Among the many legends of Ozzy Osbourne's storied career is that he once snorted a trail of ants as if it were a line of cocaine while on tour with Mötley Crüe in the '80s. As for whether that story is actually true, that depends on which Osbourne you ask.

In the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Ozzy and Sharon's son Jack asks his dad to confirm the ant-snorting incident. When Ozzy says the tale is indeed true, Jack turns to his mother, who replies, "I was not there, thank God."

"I used to try and stay away from Mötley when they were with Ozzy," Sharon says. "I don't know, I honestly don't know."

"All I know is that I think it made their movie," Sharon adds, referring to the 2019 Crüe biopic The Dirt, which includes a scene depicting Ozzy snorting ants.

Despite Sharon's skepticism, Ozzy insists he did indeed snort ants.

"I did, I was there, I did it," Ozzy says. "It's my nostril ... I was drunk, and I did it."

Sharon adds that she thinks Mötley bassist Nikki Sixx is an "a**hole," but Ozzy disagrees with that as well.

For what it's worth, Ozzy's guitarist at the time of the tour, Jake E. Lee, has denied that the ant-snorting occurred, though he did say Ozzy snorted a tiny spider.

