Did Taylor Swift just react to Dave Grohl's "We play live" comment?

Many Swifties were convinced that Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl threw shade at Taylor Swift during the band's London show on June 22.  Well, shade or no, Taylor has seemingly responded to Grohl's comment at her June 23 show in London.

As previously reported, during the Foo Fighters concert, Grohl joked they were calling their tour the Errors Tour, "because we play live.” He then reacted to his own comment by saying, "What? Just saying. We’re a live band! You guys like live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f****** place.”

Following a standing ovation at Taylor's show at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night, fan-recorded video shows her telling the crowd, “Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for three-and-a-half hours tonight, they deserve this so much.”

“And so does every one of my fellow performers,” she added. “And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”

It's not clear whether or not Grohl was joking. In the past, he's declared himself to be a Taylor fan.

As previously reported, at that same London show, Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce made a guest appearance, carrying her onstage during her "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" segment. Plus, Taylor's opening act, Gracie Abrams, came out to join her for a performance of their duet "us," from Gracie's new album.

And finally, Taylor's The Tortured Poets Department is #1 for a ninth week on the Billboard Top 200.

