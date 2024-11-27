Dio's 'The Very Beast of Dio Vol. 2' compilation to be reissued on vinyl

BMG
By Josh Johnson

The Dio greatest hits compilation The Very Beast of Dio Vol. 2 is being reissued on vinyl.

The two-LP set, which has been out of print for nearly 10 years, is due out Jan 31. It will also be available on CD.

The Very Beast of Dio Vol. 2 was originally released in 2012 and includes selections from the final four Dio albums — 1996's Angry Machines, 2000's Magica, 2002's Killing the Dragon and 2004's Master of the Moon — as well as a song called "Metal Will Never Die," which was frontman Ronnie James Dio's final recorded track before his death in 2010.

Vol. 1, which spans the first six Dio albums, was released in 2000.

