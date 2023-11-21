Dire Straits' Mark Knopfler auctioning off 'Brothers in Arms' guitar & more

Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler is getting rid of some of his guitars.

The BBC reports that Knopfler is putting more than 120 guitars and amps up for auction, including his 1983 Les Paul, which he played at Live Aid and used to record the hit "Money For Nothing" from the 1985 album Brothers in Arms.

It will also include what is considered the “Holy Grail of electric guitars,” a 1959 Gibson Les Paul with a sunburst finish. It is expected to sell for between $375,000 and over $600,000.

"I hope they all get played," Knopfler tells the BBC about the instruments being sold. "I don't think they do too well living in a case all their lives." He adds, “We've had great times together, so I am sad to see some of them go - but I've got enough left to play. More than enough."

Fans will be able to check out the items up for auction when they go on display in New York and London ahead of the January 31 auction at Christie’s in London. A quarter of the proceeds will be donated to various charities, including the Red Cross, the wildlife conservation organization Tusk and the children's charity Brave Hearts of the North East.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.