Director Martin Scorsese pays tribute to The Band’s Robbie Robertson

Director Martin Scorsese is paying tribute to his friend and longtime collaborator, The Band's Robbie Robertson, who passed away Wednesday, August 9, at the age of 80.

In a statement, Scorsese called the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer “one of my closest friends, a constant in my life and my work.”

The pair collaborated 14 times. Not only did Scorsese direct The Band's iconic documentary, 1978's The Last Waltz, but Robertson wrote the music for many of Scorsese's films, including 1980's Raging Bull and his upcoming release Killers of the Flower Moon, which is due out in October.

“I could always go to him as a confidante. A collaborator. An advisor. I tried to be the same for him,” Scorsese continued. “Long before we ever met, his music played a central role in my life—me and millions and millions of other people all over this world. The Band’s music, and Robbie’s own later solo music, seemed to come from the deepest place at the heart of this continent, its traditions and tragedies and joys."

He adds, “It goes without saying that he was a giant, that his effect on the art form was profound and lasting. There’s never enough time with anyone you love. And I loved Robbie.”

