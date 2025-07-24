Documentary about the making of Tom Petty’s 'Wildflowers' coming to Blu-ray

The 2021 documentary about the making of Tom Petty's second solo album, Wildflowers, is getting its first-ever physical release.

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers, directed by Mary Wharton, will be released on Blu-ray Sept. 12. It features 30 minutes of extra material made up of outtakes and music videos.

Originally released on YouTube, the film follows Petty as he works on Wildflowers with producer Rick Rubin. It features archival footage of the pair in the studio, which was unearthed following Petty's death in 2017.

The making of Wildflowers will also be chronicled in a new book being released in December. Also titled Wildflowers, the limited-edition book will feature rare photography, handwritten lyrics and personal stories from Petty, the Heartbreakers and his musical collaborators.

It is available for preorder now.

Released in November 1994, Wildflowers was the first of three albums produced by Rubin. Although credited to just Petty, Heartbreakers members Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Howie Epstein played on the record, which peaked at #8 on the Billboard 200. It featured the singles "You Don't Know How It Feels," "You Wreck Me" and the title track.

