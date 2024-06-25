Documentary on Elton John's creative partner Bernie Taupin in the works

Last year Bernie Taupin, who's been writing the lyrics for Elton John's hits for more than 50 years, published his autobiography, Scattershot. But fans will soon have a chance to learn even more about the man behind the songs: a documentary is in the works, focusing on his life and career.

According to a press release, the film will "dive deep into the roots of Bernie's creativity." It features new interviews with artists like Ringo Starr, Annie Lennox, The Who's Pete Townshend, Metallica's James Hetfield, Alice Cooper and Brandi Carlile, as well as archival content.

Director Matthew Miele says in a statement, "I think many people are unaware that the phenomenon that is Elton John is really two people. And as talented and flamboyant as the melody maker of that duo has become, one can't help but be curious about the one who writes the words, the storyteller."

Bernie, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Elton last year, adds, "Reticent as I am to scrutiny, this project has been enlightening both on an emotional and analytical level. The originality of all parties involved has made participating in it much easier as I loosen my grip on the cards I hold closest to my chest.”

There's no word yet on when we can expect the documentary, or where it will be screened or streamed. As previously reported, Elton John: Never Too Late, a new doc about Elton, will have its world premiere gala screening at September's Toronto International Film Festival.

