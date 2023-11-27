Dolly Parton makes 'Rockstar' debut on the 'Billboard' charts

Dolly Parton's first rock album, Rockstar, had a great debut on the charts.

The album, which features guest appearances by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks, Sting, Steve Perry, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts and more, debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 Album chart.

Rockstar is now Dolly's highest-charting album and her third career top 10, following 2014's Blue Smoke and 1987's Trio with Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris; both albums debuted at #6.

Not only that, Rockstar also debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, selling 118,500 copies. Her previous bestselling album was 1993's Slow Dancing with the Moon, which sold 50,500 copies in its second week in release.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.