Dolly Parton makes 'Rockstar' debut on the 'Billboard' charts

Butterfly Records/Big Machine Label Group

By Jill Lances & Jeremy Chua

Dolly Parton's first rock album, Rockstar, had a great debut on the charts.

The album, which features guest appearances by Paul McCartneyRingo StarrSteven TylerStevie NicksStingSteve PerryJoan Jett and The Blackhearts and more, debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 Album chart.

Rockstar is now Dolly's highest-charting album and her third career top 10, following 2014's Blue Smoke and 1987's Trio with Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris; both albums debuted at #6.

Not only that, Rockstar also debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, selling 118,500 copies. Her previous bestselling album was 1993's Slow Dancing with the Moon, which sold 50,500 copies in its second week in release.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!