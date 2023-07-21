Dolly Parton releases 'Rockstar' cover of Queen’s “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You”

By Jill Lances

Dolly Parton has released another track from her upcoming rock album, Rockstar. Her latest is a cover of the Queen classic "We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You."

Rockstar, dropping November 17, features Dolly collaborating with a whole host of A-list artists, including The Beatles' Paul McCartney and Ringo StarrSteven TylerSteve Perry, StingStevie NicksRichie SamboraElton John, Peter Frampton and more.

In addition to “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You,” the album has Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dolly covering such classic tunes as “Let It Be,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Stairway to Heaven,” “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me,” “Freebird” and more, along with some Dolly originals.

Rockstar will be released a four-LP or two-CD set. It is available for preorder now.

