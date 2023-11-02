Dolly Parton’s 'Rockstar' collab with Stevie Nicks was written for Fleetwood Mac

Butterfly Records/Big Machine Label Group

By Jill Lances

Dolly Parton's upcoming album, Rockstar, features a collaboration with Stevie Nicks — and while it isn't a cover, it isn't a new song either.

Dolly tells The Hollywood Reporter that the track, "What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done to Me," was actually written by Stevie for Fleetwood Mac.

Dolly says Stevie told her it was a song written “back when we were in the heat of our stuff,” telling Dolly she loved the song but the band didn’t think it was good enough to be on a record.

Stevie told her the song was about another rocker she had an affair with. “She wrote that about their relationship because they had fun about it. 'What has rock ’n’ roll ever done for you?' They said, 'Well, everything,' because they were both famous and rich,” Dolly explained. “She just said, 'I just love this song. I’d like to do it just to commemorate that time in my life and that person.'”

Dolly Parton's Rockstar, featuring special guests Paul McCartneyRingo StarrSteven TylerSting and more, drops November 17. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

