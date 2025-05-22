Don Felder opens 'The Vault' for new solo album

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder will release his fourth solo album, The Vault - Fifty Years of Music, on Friday, featuring a collection of newly recorded versions of songs he's demoed over the past five decades.

Felder tells ABC Audio that when he decided to dip into his vault for a new album he had "no idea" what was in there.

"I hadn't heard stuff since the '70s or '80s," he explains. "It was really like a flashback cause I could remember where I was working on those songs."

And apparently there was a lot of music, with Felder sharing, "I could probably do a box set."

"It was just interesting to go take some of these ideas, whether they were brand-new ideas or ideas that had just been little sparks along the way, and turn it into a finished song,” he adds.

The album has tracks embracing the sounds of the '70s, '80s, '90s and current day, including one that was written for the late Glenn Frey, his former Eagles bandmate.

While Felder left the band in 2001 on not the best terms, he says, "The only regret I have is that Glenn and I never really got a chance to have a human conversation."

"That's why one of the songs on this album is called 'Blue Skies,' and it's written and produced for Glenn wishing him blue skies forever," he says. (

Felder will be testing out some of these new songs on the road when he joins Styx and REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin on their upcoming Brotherhood of Rock tour, which kicks off May 28 in Greenville, South Carolina. A complete list of dates can be found at DonFelder.com.

