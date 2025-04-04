Don Felder releases 'Hollywood Victim,' the latest track from his upcoming album

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder has shared another track from his upcoming album, The Vault - Fifty Years of Music, which will be released on May 23.

The latest is the track "Hollywood Victim," a song he originally wrote in the early '90s for the Eagles' Hell Freezes Over tour. According to a press release, the track is a companion to the Eagles classic "Hotel California," which Felder co-wrote with Don Henley and Glenn Frey. It's described as "a scathing look at the allure and pitfalls of fame."

The Vault - Fifty Years of Music, Felder's fourth studio album, features a collection of newly recorded versions of songs he's demoed over the past five decades. It features guest appearances by such artists as Toto's Steve Lukather, David Paich and Greg Phillinganes; Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith; and drummer Gregg Bissonette and his brother, bassist Matt Bissonette.

The Vault - Fifty Years of Music is available for preorder now.

Felder has a few solo shows booked for April and May, with his next gig happening April 17 in Tacoma, Washington. He's also set to join Styx and REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin on their upcoming Brotherhood of Rock tour, which kicks off May 28 in Greenville, South Carolina. A complete list of dates can be found at DonFelder.com.

