Don Henley solo records, 'I Can’t Stand Still' and 'Cass County,' to be reissued

Two Don Henley solo albums are getting the reissue treatment later this year.

Rhino is set to reissue the Eagles frontman's 1982 debut solo album, I Can't Stand Still, and 2015's Cass County on Nov. 22, with both remastered from the original analog tapes.

Both albums will be available digitally, and on CD and vinyl, while Cass County will also be available as a 16-track deluxe version on CD and double vinyl.

Released in August 1982, I Can't Stand Still was released while Henley was on hiatus from the Eagles. It featured the hit "Dirty Laundry," which peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Cass County, released in September 2015, is Henley's most recent solo album and features collaborations with Mick Jagger, Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, Trisha Yearwood, Alison Krauss and others. It debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Both are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.