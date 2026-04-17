Don Henley’s 'The End of the Innocence' getting vinyl and digital reissue

Don Henley 'The End of the Innocence' reissue (UMe)
By Jill Lances

Don Henley's hit solo album The End of the Innocence is getting a new vinyl and digital release.

The album, Henley’s third full-length studio album, has been remastered from the original analog tapes and will be reissued on June 5 digitally, and on two-LP 180 gram vinyl for the very first time.

Originally released in June 1989, The End of the Innocence is Henley's bestselling solo work, having been certified six-times Platinum by the RIAA. It debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200, peaking at #8.

The album produced three top-40 singles, including the album's title track, which peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100, and "Heart of the Matter" and "The Last Worthless Evening," which both made it to #21.

The End of the Innocence reissue is available for preorder now.

Henley is currently busy with the Eagles. They are set to play New Orleans Jazz Fest on May 2 and have booked four shows on their The Long Goodbye Act III tour, including stops in Atlanta; Nashville; Arlington, Texas; and Hollywood, Florida.

A complete list of dates can be found at Eagles.com.

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