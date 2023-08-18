Don McLean celebrates 50th anniversary of “Vincent” with new tour dates

Don McLean is hitting the road to celebrate the 50th anniversary of some of his biggest hits.

The artist has been on the road since 2022 celebrating the anniversary of his iconic tune "American Pie," and now he's announced some new dates, which will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Vincent,” often referred to as "Starry Starry Night."

McLean's new tour dates kick off August 24 in Oakland, California, with shows confirmed through December 2 and 3 in Honolulu, Hawaii. A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at DonMcLean.com.

The second single off the American Pie album, "Vincent" was inspired by the life of painter Vincent Van Gough and his 1889 painting "The Starry Night." The song was a hit in the U.K., landing at #1 on the singles chart. In the U.S. it peaked at #12.

