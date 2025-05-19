Donald Trump calls for 'major investigation' into Bruce Springsteen, Bono & other stars who endorsed Harris

After Bruce Springsteen denounced President Donald Trump onstage in the U.K., Trump fired back on Truth Social, warning The Boss to "KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country." Now, Trump is calling for an investigation into Springsteen's support of Kamala Harris, as well as the support of other celebrities.

According to Rolling Stone, on Saturday at his second concert in Manchester, England, Springsteen once again criticized Trump from the stage, saying, "In America, my home, they're persecuting people for their right to free speech and voicing their dissent. That's happening now."

On Monday, Trump posted on Truth Social, "HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORMANCE DURING HER CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT? WHY DID HE ACCEPT THAT MONEY IF HE IS SUCH A FAN OF HERS? ISN'T THAT A MAJOR AND ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION? WHAT ABOUT BEYONCÉ? …AND HOW MUCH WENT TO OPRAH, AND BONO??? I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter."

He then accused Harris of paying celebrities for endorsements, adding, "IT’S NOT LEGAL!"

Celebrities who endorsed Harris have denied claims that they were offered money to do so.

