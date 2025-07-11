Doobie Brothers will 'Walk This Road' on summer tour: 'Makes us feel like we're 16 again'

The Doobie Brothers released their album Walk This Road in June, their first collection of original material with Michael McDonald since 1980. The group — including McDonald, and founding members Tom Johnston and Pat Simmons — are launching their tour in the U.K. before heading to the U.S. in August. Johnston says he can't wait to see their fans.

"The people. They're what make it all just amazing for me," he tells ABC Audio. "They make it magical because they show up and they're so enthusiastic. They sing, they dance. ... It makes us feel like we're about 16 again."

"The other part of it is they're happy," Johnston adds. "To me, one of our big jobs is to elevate people's mood. And when they're are happy, we're happy. And right now, that's at a premium."

And McDonald, who rejoined the band in 2021 for touring and is now back in the fold creatively as a songwriter, says they're all getting along.

"You know, we all have a lot more in common than we do in differences, even musical styles, and so that keeps us together," he tells ABC Audio. "But we all have something different to offer, which is great. And we don't always agree, but friendship first, and we work it out."

The Doobies' first gig is July 11 in Glasgow, Scotland; they'll be in the U.K. and Ireland through July 21. When they start up the U.S. leg of their tour Aug. 4 in Clarkson, Mississippi, their opening act will be the Coral Reefer Band, which backed the late Jimmy Buffett for many years.

