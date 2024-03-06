The Doobie Brothers working on new album with Michael McDonald

Fans of The Doobie Brothers can look forward to some new music soon.

In an interview with Billboard, co-founders Patrick Simmons and Tom Johnston reveal they're finishing up a new album that will feature Michael McDonald.

The album will be their first with McDonald since 1980's One Step Closer and the first to feature Simmons, Johnston and McDonald since 1975's Takin' It To the Streets, the band's first record with McDonald.

“It’s very exciting,” Simmons shares about the album. “At one point I said, ‘Hey, we’re doing all these dates… As long as we’re doing this it would make sense to do a record. I think people would really get a kick out of that.'”

He adds, “We have yet to find out whether they’ll get a kick out of it or whether we’ll get kicked for it.”

Simmons says they hope to have the album finished before they head out on the latest leg of their 50th anniversary tour this summer.

“I would put it half, maybe 60 percent where we’re at now as far as completion,” Simmons says. “The songs are done. The arrangements are pretty close.”

The Doobie Brothers will hit the road on the latest leg of their 50th anniversary tour starting June 15 in Seattle, Washington. Special guests on the tour include Steve Winwood and The Robert Cray Band. A complete list of dates can be found at thedoobiebrothers.com.

