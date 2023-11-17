The Doobie Brothers raising money for Maui with new song “Lahaina"

The Doobie Brothers are using their music to help those affected by the wildfires that hit the Hawaiian island of Maui this summer.

The band just released the new track "Lahaina," co-written by Doobie Brothers Pat Simmons and Michael McDonald, both of whom have homes in Maui, along with collaborator John Shanks. It also features fellow Maui resident Mick Fleetwood on drums, as well as Hawaii natives Jake Shimabukuro and Henry Kapono.

You can listen to "Lahaina" on streaming services and watch the video on YouTube.

Proceeds from "Lahaina" will go to the People's Fund of Maui, which was launched by Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to give financial support to those displaced by the fires. The band is also donating $100,000 of their own money to the fund.

The cause is a particularly personal one for Simmons, who has lived in Maui for almost 30 years and raised his family there.

“I’ve been a resident of Maui for 28 years now and I wanted to make a tribute to the place I’ve called home for so long and help bring awareness and donations for the recovery and relief efforts there,” Simmons says. “This song is a look back at what Lahaina has meant to all of us. So many people have walked the streets of Lahaina and have felt that aloha spirit and we hope that one day we will walk those streets again.”

And Johnson is thankful for the support, sharing, "As our people of Maui piece their lives and homes back together, we're grateful to have the genuine support and beautiful music of The Doobie Brothers." He adds, “‘Lahaina’ is a song that both captures our aloha spirit and will help to make a real difference in the recovery.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.