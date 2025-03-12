The Doobie Brothers ‘Learn to Let Go’ on new 'Walk This Road' track

The Doobie Brothers are sharing another preview of their upcoming album, Walk This Road, which will be released June 6.

The latest is the single "Learn to Let Go," written by Michael McDonald and producer John Shanks, and featuring McDonald, Pat Simmons and Tom Johnston on vocals.

“It’s a song about what might be the hardest lesson we learn and one of the last things we do in this life,” McDonald shares.

"Learn to Let Go" is available now via digital outlets.

Walk This Road will be the first new release from The Doobie Brothers since 2021's Liberté and the first full album of original material with McDonald since 1980's One Step Closer.

It is available for preorder now.

The Doobie Brothers will launch a new tour in support of the album this summer. The Walk This Road tour, featuring special guests The Coral Reefer Band, the late Jimmy Buffett's backing band, kicks off Aug. 4 in Detroit. Dates are currently confirmed through Sept. 18 in Toronto, with more expected to be announced. Tour dates can be found at TheDoobieBrothers.com.

