The Doobie Brothers announce 2024 Canadian tour dates

The Doobie Brothers are taking their tour up north.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers — consisting of Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee — have announced a Canadian leg of their 2024 tour, consisting of six shows, kicking off October 8 in London, Ontario.

The tour then hits Kitchener, Laval and Kingston, Ontario, followed by Quebec City, before wrapping October 16 in Saint John, New Brunswick. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m.

The Doobie Brothers are set to open for the Eagles during their five-night stand in Manchester, U.K., starting May 31, followed by two nights in the Netherlands. They launch their U.S. tour starting June 23 in Los Angeles. A complete list of dates can be found at thedoobiebrothers.com.

