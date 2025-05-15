The Doobie Brothers release 'Angels & Mercy' off upcoming album 'Walk This Road'

The Doobie Brothers are offering up another preview of their upcoming album, Walk This Road.

The latest is the track "Angels & Mercy," written by Pat Simmons.

"It's fast and loud, maybe the most rocking thing on the album," Simmons shares. "It’s an intense song that was a lot of fun to record as well as just coming up with the parts. It’s something that we can play live and have fun with it."

"Angels & Mercy" is available now via digital outlets.

Walk This Road, dropping June 6, will be the first new release from The Doobie Brothers since 2021's Liberté and their first full album of original material with Michael McDonald since 1980's One Step Closer.

It is available for preorder now.

The Doobie Brothers will launch a new tour in support of the album this summer. The Walk This Road tour, featuring special guests The Coral Reefer Band, the late Jimmy Buffett's backing band, kicks off Aug. 4 in Detroit. Tour dates can be found at TheDoobieBrothers.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.