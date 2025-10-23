The Doors documentary 'When You’re Strange' returning to theaters

The Doors' 2009 documentary, When You're Strange, is returning to theaters as part of the band's continuing celebration of their 60th anniversary.

The Grammy Award-winning doc, directed by Tom DiCillo and narrated by Johnny Depp, will hit theaters on Dec. 4 and Dec. 6. The release has been remastered in 4K, with a new introduction from surviving Doors members John Densmore and Robby Krieger.

The showings will include the worldwide debut of a new performance of "Riders on the Storm." The performance, in partnership with Playing for Change, will feature the pair joined by 20 musicians, including Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, Sierra Ferrell and Rami Jaffee of the Foo Fighters, as well dancers from eight countries.

Tickets for When You Are Strange are on sale now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.