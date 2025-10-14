The Doors' 'Live at the Aquarius Theatre' getting new vinyl reissue

Cover of the Doors' Live at the Aquarius Theatre: The First Performance/(Analogue Productions/Acoustic Sounds))

A classic live album from The Doors is getting a new vinyl reissue.

Live at the Aquarius Theatre: The First Performance is being released on Nov. 21 as a 180-gram three-LP vinyl set, which includes the 2016 mix of the album by Doors engineer Bruce Botnick, taken from the original eight-track analog masters, resulting in a new high-fidelity experience.

The album, originally released in 2006, captures the band’s July 21, 1969, concert at the intimate Aquarius Theatre on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. It features performances of such Doors classics as “Break on Through,” “Light My Fire” and more.

In addition to the album, the set includes sound check recordings, liner notes and more.

“The new mix is a revelation,” Botnick says. “The resulting clarity gives this concert new life - and as a bonus, side six features material from the soundcheck that preceded the show.”

Live at the Aquarius Theatre: The First Performance is limited to 2,000 numbered copies and is available for preorder now.

