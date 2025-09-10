The Doors' Robby Krieger reveals guests joining him for 60th anniversary show

The Doors’ Robby Krieger has revealed the special guests joining him for his upcoming show celebrating 60 years of the band's legacy.

Artists confirmed for A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration on Oct. 30 at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre include Jane's Addiction’s Perry Farrell, former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler, Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo, Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley, Candlebox’s Kevin Martin and Adam Kury, Vanilla Fudge’s Carmine Appice, X’s John Doe and Orianthi. More artists are still to be announced.

The guest performers will join Krieger for a night of Doors' music, with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer planning to highlight the band's 1970 album, Morrison Hotel, as well as other Doors hits.

"Sixty years or so ago when The Doors were happening, I had no idea that in the next century, we would still be talking about and playing The Doors records," Krieger says. "I feel so blessed that just about every day someone stops me and recognizes me and wants to talk about The Doors and to thank me for making the music that they love still today."

He adds, "The people that recognize me seem to be getting nicer all the time … I like to say that it’s a good problem to have."

Opening for Krieger at the show will be the band Tripform, whose members include Pablo Manzarek, son of the late Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek.

Tickets for A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration are on sale now.

