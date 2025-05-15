The Doors’ Robby Krieger on the band’s 60-year legacy: 'We don’t take it for granted'

The Doors' first official book, Night Divides The Day: The Doors Anthology, is in bookstores now, and Doors guitarist Robby Krieger is happy with the final product.

The book, described as the "most definitive book yet" on the band, features new interviews with surviving members Krieger and John Densmore, and archival contributions from the late Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek.

"It really shows you a lot of the hidden Doors stuff that a lot of people don't know about," Krieger tells Billboard. "Just seeing the old pictures — a lot of pictures I've never seen, which is pretty cool."

"And reading a lot of interviews, stuff that I’ve forgotten all about. ... To go back in time and read the original stuff that you might have forgotten about or had the wrong idea of, it is nice to have everything in one (book) like this," he adds. "I think it’s really done well."

The book release comes as The Doors are in the midst of celebrating their 60th anniversary, and Krieger is thrilled by the band’s lasting legacy.

"It's amazing," he says. "Even 20 years ago, the 40th anniversary, I was telling people I couldn't imagine this happening. The only ones that have beaten us are The Stones and The Beatles, pretty much."

“There’s plenty of groups out there who were formed around the same time as we did, and they don’t have the (continuing) interest that we do,” he says. “It’s definitely (because of) the songs, the words and the music. It was just an amazing combination of people, the four of us, who came together, and it probably happens once every 60 years. We don’t take it for granted."

