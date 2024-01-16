The Doors' Robby Krieger is still searching for his stolen '60s-era guitar

The Doors' Robby Krieger is still on a search to find one of his Doors-era guitars, which was stolen almost 60 years ago.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer initially put out a plea to find the missing early ’60s red Gibson SG Special back in 2021, revealing that it was the guitar he used to audition for The Doors and the one he wrote their classic tune "Light My Fire" on. It was stolen from the band’s rehearsal space in 1967.

While it's been awhile since his initial plea, in a new interview with Guitar World Krieger says he's still searching for it and is asking anyone who owns a 1963/1964 model of the guitar to check and see if the serial number matches the one from his missing axe, 88779, and contact him at FindRobbysGuitar@gmail.com.

Krieger tells the mag he was initially inspired to buy the guitar after catching Chuck Berry play a Gibson at a show in Santa Monica, California.

“He played this beautiful cherry red Gibson ES-335,” he explains. “Next day I decided to trade in one of my flamenco guitars for an ES-335. But as it turned out, the ES-335 was too expensive, and the only guitar I could afford was a Gibson SG.”

As for what he liked about it, Krieger mentions its “smoother sound compared to the Fender guitars of the day.”

“The Fender stuff was twangier, and I never was a fan of that,” he says. “I always have gone for smoother sounds, which I could get with the Gibson.”

