Drummer Bram van den Berg thanks U2 fans for their support throughout Sphere residency

Drummer Bram van den Berg, who sat in for Larry Mullen Jr. during U2's Las Vegas residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, is thanking U2 fans for the warm welcome he received throughout the residency run.

In a post on U2's official forum, Zootopia, Bram calls the experience performing with the band an "adventure of a lifetime."

"There was so much love going around during the shows and I felt incredibly supported by the U2 audience," he adds. “You’ve all been so good to me.”
Bram shares that he felt “privileged” to be included in the shows and that Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Mullen trusted him “to represent their incredible legacy night after night."
“They say never meet your heroes. But I’m glad I did. Because they turned out to be the sweetest, genuine and hardest working people I’ve ever met,” he writes. “And I’m beyond humbled that I got to be part of all of your lives for those two hours and 10 minutes. What an honor!!!”

U2 wrapped up the residency on Saturday, March 2, after 40 shows at the state-of-the-art Vegas venue. As a thank you to fans, they shared a new video from the residency set to their classic "Beautiful Day," focusing on the audience and all the fans that came to see them from around the world.

