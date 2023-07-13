Duff McKagan gets bat tattoo in honor of Ozzy Osbourne

Duff McKagan got a new tattoo paying tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

The Guns N' Roses bassist shared an Instagram post showing off his latest ink, a bat on top of his hand.

"I FINALLY got my @ozzyosbourne tattoo!" McKagan writes in the caption.

Ozzy, of course, infamously bit the head off a bat during a 1982 concert. As one fan quips in the comments of McKagan's post, "This is a fake! The bat still has a head!"

In addition to being a big fan of the Prince of Darkness, McKagan worked with Ozzy on his last two solo albums: 2020's Ordinary Man and 2022's Patient Number 9.

