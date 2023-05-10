Duff McKagan marks Mental Health Awareness Month with new EP

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan just dropped a new three-track EP, This Is The Song, to help highlight Mental Health Awareness Month.

McKagan says he wrote the EP “in the middle of a panic attack,” sharing, “I couldn’t breathe and couldn’t see straight and lately, I have thankfully found my acoustic guitar as a refuge. If I just hold on to that guitar, play chords, and hum melodies, I can start to climb my way out of that hole.”

“For those of you who have never experienced something like this, count yourselves blessed,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer offers. “To those of you who recognize what I am talking about: YOU ARE NOT ALONE!”

The EP, which is McKagan's first new solo music in almost four years, has been released to all digital outlets and streaming services. Duff has also shared an official video for the EP's title track.

Here is the track list for This Is The Song:

"This Is The Song"

"Pass You By"

"It Can't Come Too Soon"

Next up, McKagan hits the road with Guns N' Roses on a worldwide tour that kicks off June 1 in Abu Dhabi. It hits the U.S. August 11 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. A complete list of dates can be found at gunsnroses.com

